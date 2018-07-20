Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC rules out postponing elections

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has ruled out chances of postponing next Monday's national elections, insisting it was all systems go despite complaints by opposition parties that the ground was not yet level for a free and fair contest.

Briefing accredited observers in Harare yesterday, Zec deputy chairperson Emmanuel Magade said they had handled the election preparations in a manner that did not warrant a disputable outcome.

The opposition MDC Alliance has threatened to block the holding of elections until Zec has guaranteed transparency in the security of the ballot paper.

Magade said if anyone had problems with the Electoral Act, they should go to Parliament because the commission's role was to implement the law.

"We pride ourselves in being servants of the law," Magade said. "There is no way we can subvert the Constitution. I think if there are things that are humanly possible for us to rectify, to intervene in the time left between now and July 30 then that can be done, but postponement of the election is out of the question."

"In terms of the Constitution, we have to abide meticulously and religiously by the provision of the Constitution."

With regards to the "shambolic voters' roll", Zec commissioner Qhubani Moyo said it was in a good and usable state.

"Our position as a Commission is that we are satisfied that the voters' roll is in perfect order. It is a new voters' roll that has been under construction since last year in September," Moyo said.

"We gave it out for people to check their names or any errors and omissions that needed to be corrected. We went on to check for ourselves using the AFIS system to see if there were any duplications and we are very much satisfied that the roll is very much in order."

Moyo admitted that there could have been some typographical errors, adding that those had since been rectified.

Moyo said Zec had been engaging the parties so that they could point the exact areas where there were inconsistencies.

The commissioners also expressed disheartenment over the nature of abuse spewed against the female commissioners, especially on social media.

Meanwhile, the police elections commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, promised that the force would be thorough and professional in their work during the polls.

He said there had taken the officers involved in the polls for retraining in areas of elections.

He said they had been reports of both inter-party and intra-party violence.

For inter-party crimes that include assault, 51 suspects had been arrested, with another 33 arrested for defacing of rivals' political posters.

Thirty-three suspects had been arrested for tearing of political posters, intimidation and threats and for malicious damage to property.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Shoe covering, accessories

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

19 mins ago | 173 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

58 mins ago | 756 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1425 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 622 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1957 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4651 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4015 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days