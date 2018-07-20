Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

News / National

by Staff reporter

A DARING serial thief in Mutare took advantage of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's massive Zanu-PF rally at Mutare Aerodrome last Friday to steal mobile phones and cash from unsuspecting ruling party supporters.Moses Bande (24), of Maonde suburb in Mutare, who was found in possession of 10 mobile phones, was remanded in custody to July 31 when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makhala facing three counts of theft and of possessing dagga.It is the State's case that on the day, the accused person stole a mobile phone and $20 cash from the complainant Anna Rwambiwa's purse.Prosecuting, Brighton Shamuyarira said a woman, who was also attending the rally, alerted the complainant , who then sought the crowd's help in apprehending Bande.Constable Nyikatisu Chigwedere, who was controlling the crowd, reacted and arrested the accused.He was searched and the stolen items recovered.Another complainant, Hardson Harare from Chipinge, also had his phone stolen by the accused person.Harare's phone was recovered among those stolen by Bande during a search at Sakubva Police Station.Bande allegedly failed to give a plausible explanation about why he had the other eight cell phones, whose owners could not be identified.A sachet of dagga was also recovered from the accused person during the search.