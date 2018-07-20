Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
AN unlicensed kombi driver in Mutare is in trouble for encroaching in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade when he was on his way to address a Zanu-PF rally at Mutare Aerodrome in the eastern border city last Friday.

Lawrence Chidzikwe, who appeared in court on Saturday before magistrate Perseverance Makhala, will be sentenced today.

According to prosecutor Brighton Shamuyarira, Chidzikwe was driving a commuter omnibus with passengers along Magamba road last week Friday.

A State motorcade sounded its siren, alerting and instructing all motorists to pull off the road and the accused complied.

The State, however, alleges that Chidzikwe joined the motorcade and drove within prohibited distance of 50 metres and appeared as if he was part of the motorcade before he was stopped by Constable Zamba and Corporal Ziki of 3 Herbert Chitepo Barracks.

The court heard that the accused person ignored advice from his conductor Canaan Marufu to stay clear of the State motorcade.

The accused was arrested by Zamba with the assistance of Assistant Inspector Kanemavara and Ziki, from the national army.

The passengers who were on board were ordered to disembark from the vehicle and it was escorted to the Vehicle Inspection Department depot, while Chidzikwe was taken to Mutare Police Traffic section where he was detained.

He is facing another count of driving without a license.

