Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chigumba a security threat'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance has labelled Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and her officials as a serious threat to national security for reneging on their earlier pledge to implement electoral reforms proposed by the opposition to ensure credible polls on July 30.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube, who is also the leader of the MDC, told supporters at a campaign rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo at the weekend that it was now clear Zec was not committed to free and fair elections.

"We are tired of this junta government. The biggest national threat today, the challenge to national security today, the biggest obstacle to a new Zimbabwe is Chigumba and her colleagues at Zec," Ncube said.

The opposition movement has accused Chigumba of conniving with Zanu-PF to rig polls on behalf of the ruling party's presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa, a charge Zec denied.

Just recently, a prominent Kwekwe-based activist, Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo, petitioned Chief Justice Luke Malaba's office, demanding a probe on Chigumba's conduct.

Moyo claimed that Chigumba had allegedly behaved dishonourably in the manner she handled preparations for this month's general elections, adding there was need to urgently investigate and find out if she was still suitable to continue holding on to a public office.

He cited a number of incidences where he claimed Chigumba allegedly misconducted herself.

"She has availed the Zec database to Zanu-PF, contrary to provisions of the law. In doing so, she has not only breached the law, but has unnecessarily exposed her hand by showing favouritism to Zanu-PF. The act of allowing Zanu-PF to access the database has compromised the integrity of the voters' roll and prejudiced the whole conduct of the harmonised elections," Moyo said.

Moyo also accused her of failing to show transparency in the printing of the ballot paper.

"There is evidence that Justice Chigumba has imported compromised ballot paper from Russia. The intention behind the use of that ballot paper is to negate the expression of the will of Zimbabweans in a manner that I am able to electronically demonstrate. Her insistence in keeping the ballot paper away from everyone but Zanu-PF has made me very afraid," Moyo said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Dstv supply & installation

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Shared student accommodation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Razor wire supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

18 mins ago | 158 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

56 mins ago | 736 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1396 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 608 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 928 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1544 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1949 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4637 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4008 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 844 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1026 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 627 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

5 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days