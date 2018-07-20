News / National
Cold weather spell persists
5 hrs ago | Views
The Meteorological Services Department has warned that the country, especially the central, eastern and southern regions, will continue to be cold, cloudy and windy.
MSD, however said it should start getting warmer later during the week.
Meanwhile Harare's perennial water shortages have seen certain parts of the city and the Avenues area going without water for two months.
Meanwhile Harare's perennial water shortages have seen certain parts of the city and the Avenues area going without water for two months.
Source - Daily News