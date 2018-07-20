Undenge contests jail term

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge is challenging the four-year jail term imposed on him by Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya on Friday last week.He was convicted of prejudicing the ZPC of $12 000 through a tender, which was issued irregularly.Defence attorney Alec Muchadehama gave the notice of appeal after Undenge was sentenced to four years in jail by Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya following conviction for criminal abuse of office.Muchadehama said considering the circumstances, the only option was to approach the High Court to challenge Mujaya's decision as his client was innocent.In response, the State led by prosecutor Jonathan Murombedzi and Oscar Madhume said Undenge should only concentrate on his fate and not worry about other people.