Pressure on petrol prices

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Petrol prices are marginally increasing at some pump stations after holding steady for the better part of the mouth.

Observers fear the increases, blamed on bottlenecks in the supply chain, could have ripple effects of food prices.

As of yesterday, some fuel stations were retailing petrol at $1.43 from $1.37 earlier in the month, an increase of about four percent.

Source - Daily News
