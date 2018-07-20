ZEC door shut on Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has ruled out chances of postponing next Monday's national elections, insisting it was all systems go despite complaints by opposition parties that the ground was not yet level for a free and fair contest.Briefing accredited observers in Harare yesterday, Zec deputy chairperson Emmanuel Magade said they had handled the election preparations in a manner that did not warrant a disputable outcome.The opposition MDC Alliance has threatened to block the holding of elections until Zec has guaranteed transparency in the security of the ballot paper.