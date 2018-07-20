Chamisa promises smart government

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa has promised the electorate in Gweru that his government if they elect him into power will bring back the executive mayors in cities to enables cities to operate without much interference from central government and to ensure that residents have a say on how the city should be run.Chamisa made the remarks at the MDC Presidential rally in Gweru on Sunday much to applause from the crowd."We have a clear vision so the matter of executive mayors we will revive, we will then introduce smart cities and towns, this means that you will not need to go on queues to pay rate and so on, that will mean we will have all online, which will be called smart government, e-government, eye-government, intelligent government, which looks at you where you are who are you, do you need job, the likes of (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa we do not want to see you jostling for jobs like us young people," he said."Even you if you look at me and Mnangagwa who will you chose."