Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance presidential Candidate Nelson Chamisa has rubbished the claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga for claiming that the MDC councils in urban areas were failing to deliver and asking people to vote them, out and put Zanu PF Councillors.Addressing supporters in Gweru on Sunday Chamisa said all what was being peddled by the two leaders against his party were lies instead Zanu PF government was responsible for the ills affecting the cities today after taking all the powers they had and running local authorities through the central government."They are saying MDC councils have failed remove them. Do you think people don't know that you have taken all the powers from the local authorities and today you are lying," Chamisa said."Chiwenga and you Mnangagwa you think that people do not know that you took all functions of the councils of making roads and gave them to Zinara, you think people do not know that you took five percent from central government to council and you have not given councils any thing and now you are lying today."He said that is why the MDC Alliance will sign a document to revive executive mayors to have residents having rights to recall as residents.Chamisa said Mnangagwa and Chiwenga claim to be able to resolve the issues affecting people yet they have failed to resolve the cash problem in seven months they have been in government."IF you are able why have you failed to resolve the cash problem seven months on, Mnangagwa I told you that if I fail to resolve the cash problem in two week you must remove me this is a miner issue," he said.