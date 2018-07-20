Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa blasts Charamba

by Staff repprter
2 hrs ago
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has slammed Information, Media and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary George Charamba for allegedly converting public media into a Zanu-PF propaganda machinery as the country gears for the crunch July 30 general elections, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

Addressing a capacity crowd at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru Sunday, Chamisa also took a swipe at some unnamed journalists from ZBC and the Sunday Mail for alleged biased reportage.

"Please George Charamba, respect the people of Zimbabwe. Honour us; we are paying for taxes, paying the public broadcaster, yet you want to give them Zanu-PF propaganda," Chamisa said.

The leading opposition contender to State presidency vowed to end biased reporting by the State media.

"This year they are going vomit the propaganda. You will be disappointed," he said.

"We want to cleanse the mindset of those working at ZBC and Sunday Mail.

"They must know that if you are leading the country, don't mislead people with information.

"We don't want what you are doing; just give information as it is."

Chamisa warned journalists whom he said were being used by Zanu-PF that they will be shown the exit once Zanu-PF is out of power if they persisted with their biased coverage.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

