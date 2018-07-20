Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga on Monday fired shots at former Minister and Zanu-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere for allegedly being dishonest and corrupt.While addressing Zanu-PF supporters at a party election campaign rally held at an open space in Whitecliff, outside Harare, Chiwenga implored beneficiaries of government facilitated bank loans granted by the Zimbabwe Women Micro-finance Bank and Empowerment Bank to pay back when it was time to do so.He said beneficiaries must not behave like Kasukuwere whom he accused of mismanaging state funds when he was still indigenisation minister."We do not want to see the tendencies displayed during Kasukuwere's time where people squandered their loans," he said.