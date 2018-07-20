Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
ZIMBABWE'S security organs have been put on high alert following opposition threats to stop next Monday's elections if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission did not heed their demands for a level playing field. MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has repeatedly threatened to "shut down the country" if his demands for pre-electoral reforms were not met.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu told journalists at a press briefing Monday that government had put all security institutions on red alert.

"The government of Zimbabwe is doing all it can to ensure that every citizen exercises his/her right to vote.

"We have therefore put all security apparatus on high alert and those bent on causing disorder are being warned that the long arm of the law will be applied without fear or favour," Mpofu said.

The minister said while government appreciated the prevailing peace ahead of elections, it was worried by threats to disrupt the electoral process by the opposition.

"As government, we are deeply concerned with threats of violence, intimidation and use of hate speech that has been stepped up by some political parties who have openly declared that they will shut down Zimbabwe and make it ungovernable," said Mpofu.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

