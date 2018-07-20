Latest News Editor's Choice


Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
SYDNEY Sekeramayi, once seen as de facto G40 choice for then President Robert Mugabe's successor, weekend assured President Emmerson Mnangagwa of his support for the coming elections.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the former Defence Minister seized the moment during President Mnangagwa's Marondera rally where he was asked to give some closing remarks to rally support behind Mnangagwa and his band of Team Lacoste candidates.

"Let us vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Let us be united, work together in peace and support our leadership in the 30 July elections," he said.

"I want to assure you; Your Excellency, we will support all party candidates vying for positions in the party in this election. We will vote for all of them. You must trust this province."

He added, "President, you have informed us that in this new dispensation, Zimbabwe must now prosper. We know you always fulfil your promises. There will be no bank queues after 30 July.

"On this day, the province will vote Zanu-PF into power."

Source - newzimbabwe

