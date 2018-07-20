Schools close on Thursday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Schools will close on Thursday, at least two weeks earlier than had been scheduled, a development which has been necessitated by the harmonised polls set for Monday.President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed July 30 as the date for elections.Initially, schools were supposed to close on August 9.The ministry of Primary and Secondary Education advised of the changes in the schools calendar in a statement issued last month."Following the proclamation of the 2018 harmonised elections scheduled for 30 July 2018, the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education advises that schools will close for the second term on Thursday, 26 July, 2018 and open for the third term on Tuesday, 4 September," the ministry said in the statement."The opening of schools in the third term has been brought forward as a measure to compensate for the early closure of term two. In addition, schools should put programmes in place in order to ensure that no learner is disadvantaged."