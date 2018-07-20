Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa govt revives abandoned road projects

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has intensified efforts to revive road and bridge projects that were abandoned more than 30 years ago.

The country's road infrastructure is in dire need of rehabilitation to improve economic growth and meet international standards after years of neglect resulting in most roads going beyond their 25-year lifespan.

Government has so far set aside nearly $400 million for the construction of roads and bridges across the country to work as a catalyst for the development of the nation.

Masvingo provincial road engineer Arnold Jeme said it was critical for the government to place all its bets on infrastructure to revive the sagging economy.

"Several projects in Masvingo, as well as other areas, were suspended during the Zimbabwean dollar era due to the harsh economic environment. But now we have received significant funding from the government to resuscitate the projects," he said.

"For instance we have so far received $4 million for the construction of Chilonga Bridge out of the required $14 million. We have had to do reviews on the designs of the bridge, which were done in 1986, to ensure that it is in line with latest industry standards," he added.

Plans to construct a new all-weather bridge across Runde River were mooted more than 30 years ago as a way of replacing the old low-lying bridge, which currently floods during the rainy season and hinders the smooth flow of traffic.

An estimated 30 people have lost their lives, while vehicles were swept away in the past two decades as they attempted to cross Chilonga Bridge, which spans the crocodile-infested Runde River, during floods.

Jeme noted that when completed, the bridge - expected to be 450 metres long - would be the longest in the area.

The Masvingo roads engineer said the province was allocated $89 million this year, compared to $4,5 million last year, aimed at constructing, resealing and surfacing roads in the province that were neglected by the previous government.

"We are working on the construction of Gutu-Karoi road that was suspended in 2006 and we will soon be going to tender. The designs are already in place and the project can kick-start at any moment from now.

"We are also upgrading another piece or road from Chivi turn-off to Shurugwi, whose construction stopped in the 1990s," he said.

In Matabeleland North several roads inherited from the Rhodesian era are also being refurbished while construction work for other projects that were suspended has since been resumed.

Joseph Makokove, the area's roads engineer said the province was allocated close to $21 million in 2018 - up from $3 million last year - to carry out various project.

"We are in the process of finalising a high-level Ingwingwizi Bridge, which links Bulawayo and Nkayi that was initiated  in the year 2000 and was suspended due to funding challenges," he said.

Work is also being done on the Bulawayo-Nkayi road that has been neglected since 2011.

Midlands provincial roads engineer Stephen Kamutema said the province has so far repaired roads and damaged bridges, some of which had been lying unattended for years.

He said one of the major bridges that the province has since completed with support and funding from the new administration was the Mwenezi Bridge in Mberengwa that had cut connection between Mberengwa and West Nicholson.

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration spokesperson Augustine Moyo said it was important for the government to put in place a comprehensive road maintenance programme to keep the infrastructure in good shape.

"It is more expensive to construct new roads than to maintain the existing road network," he said during a media tour of the provinces.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Shared student accommodation

Dstv supply & installation

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Shoe covering, accessories

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Razor wire supply & installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga blasts Mubaiwa

5 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Chamisa banned from holding election protest

5 hrs ago | 3369 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for polls

6 hrs ago | 811 Views

Botswana team turns to Madinda Ndlovu

6 hrs ago | 1797 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's undressed supporter causes a stir in Francistown

7 hrs ago | 3837 Views

Zimbabwean maids found dead in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 4951 Views

'Best friend took my hubby'

7 hrs ago | 2659 Views

UN notes growing reports of voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mliswa slams ballot paper demands

8 hrs ago | 2120 Views

ZEC agrees to polling booth demands

8 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Dualisation of the Mutare-Plumtree highway taking shape

9 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa commissions $4,2bn platinum project

9 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Website makes starting a business in Zimbabwe easy

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lumumba ejected from Mnangagwa function?

9 hrs ago | 5503 Views

BREAKING: Amini fired!

10 hrs ago | 2828 Views

The New Zimbabwe Has a Chance to Make History

10 hrs ago | 1071 Views

After 38 years, yet another rigged election all because MDC leaders are stuck in the narrow-minded ghetto mentality

10 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in catch-22 situation

10 hrs ago | 2843 Views

BREAKING: Police rejects Chamisa's application for 5-day protests against ZEC

10 hrs ago | 2990 Views

ZEC refuses opposition to sample ballot paper

10 hrs ago | 2615 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa stops to greet Zanu-PF supporters on his way to rally

10 hrs ago | 11424 Views

South Africa's Maimane backs Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Chamisa not going to court

11 hrs ago | 1338 Views

'White interface' rally triggers storm

11 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Chamisa's Alliance at crossroads

11 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Dark clouds hang over MDC alliance candidate

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Schools close on Thursday

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mphoko's ally in hot soup

11 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught offside

11 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Chombo flew close to the sun but survived

11 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Compelling reasons why young people should vote for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

13 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

13 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

13 hrs ago | 4716 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

13 hrs ago | 1853 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 2036 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

14 hrs ago | 4383 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

15 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

15 hrs ago | 6150 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

15 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

15 hrs ago | 2614 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

17 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

17 hrs ago | 3074 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

17 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

17 hrs ago | 7593 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

17 hrs ago | 6849 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days