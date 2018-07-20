Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'White interface' rally triggers storm

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Picture this: When President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses rallies in most parts of Zimbabwe, there are dozens of security personnel around him armed with guns.

His supporters spend long hours, waiting for his arrival and after he has delivered his speech, they troop back to their homes without "putting anything in their mouths" (eating).

Saturday's interface meeting with the white community in Harare was a rally with a difference.

His audience was served with tea, scones and biscuits.

Security was not tight, and he could freely mix and mingle with his guests.

Indeed, the former Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe legislator is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to secure the ticket to State House if the five-star treatment accorded whites on Saturday is anything to go by.

With just a few days before the make-or-break polls next Monday, Mnangagwa did not disappoint his audience either, as he gave them some "take-away" in the form of assurances that those who want to pursue their dreams in Zimbabwe were free to do so.

But Zimbabweans have reacted with great amusement at how the president pampered his audience when he has never done the same with the majority.

It was racist, some alleged.

Twitter went ablaze with posts branding the president a "man suffering from inferiority complex".

As usual, former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo could not be left out in hurling barbs at the president.

A fierce critic of the Zanu-PF leader, who came to power through a soft coup, Moyo likened Mnangagwa's "all whites rally" with the apartheid era in South Africa when people were padlocked according to their race.

"Throwback to Abel Muzorewa's Zimbabwe-Rhodesia: Sights from Mnangagwa's two apartheid-style rallies, for "povo" at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera a "whites interface" with tea, biscuits and muffins at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare. In 2018 it's inclusive politics stupid!" Moyo wrote on micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

"Mnangagwa's apartheid-style ‘White People Rally' featuring scones, jam and biscuits is an absolute disgrace. We have an ideologically bankrupt president. White people are cringing. Black people are cringing. These primitive men are stuck in the past," Moyo added.

A few minutes later, Mnangagwa, who has at his disposal State resources, including helicopters, was in Marondera and there he did not mingle with the people.

Instead, every soul who had come to listen to his election promises was subjected to a thorough search.

There was no tea, not even bread - only tight security.

One journalist expressed his amusement on twitter over Mnangagwa's treatment of his kith and kin compared to the whites.

"At the ‘Whites Only' rally in Borrowdale, something unusual happened. Emmerson Mnangagwa stood up to mingle with his white guests, on top of serving tea. A message was sent out: I feel safer with this lot," tweeted the journalist.

Perhaps there is a method to the approach, after all Zanu-PF, the party that now Mnangagwa leads has always been accused of racism.

In his message posted on Facebook, the former Speaker of Parliament said he wants unity among all Zimbabweans.

"Today, in Harare and Marondera, we talked about our concrete plan for infrastructure, agriculture, energy and jobs, which will create real and sustainable growth for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

"I also explained how peace, love, unity and mutual respect are vital for us to move forward and fulfil our national destiny.

"This is something we must all remember as we approach the elections.

"Step by step, we are building a new, prosperous and stable Zimbabwe for all," said Mnangagwa.

His critics are, however, not amused.

Some say his politics is divisive given that he once had an all Asian interface meeting.

"From all white parties by young looters to all white rallies by racist presidential candidate where tea and cake is served by blacks. Edu maRally ndiwo ekuhuruva," Sydney Chasi an MDC activist wrote on Facebook.

Another man tweeted, "Zanu-PF rally for whites versus for blacks. Tea served at a white rally versus air pies for the hungry blacks. Why discriminate people of your own colour."

While academic and journalist Zenzele Ndebele said what is good for the goose must also be good for the gander.

"If Mnangagwa can hold a whites interface rally why can't he hold a Ndebele interface rally and apologise for Gukurahundi," said Ndebele.

Mnangagwa has refused to apologise for the Gukurahundi atrocities saying it is now in the past but at his interface rally with the whites he was at pains to explain the land reform programme that saw most whites losing their land, he did not apologise.

Alex Magaisa, a former advisor of the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai drew parallels between the racist Rhodesian government and Mnangagwa.

"Tea and cake, anyone? I wonder whose bright idea this was. Did they also remember to tell Zec (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to prepare the White Roll like in 1980?" queried Magaisa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #White, #Rally, #Storm

Comments

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Shared student accommodation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Stands

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Shoe covering, accessories

Dstv supply & installation

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga blasts Mubaiwa

4 hrs ago | 2909 Views

Chamisa banned from holding election protest

5 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for polls

6 hrs ago | 802 Views

Botswana team turns to Madinda Ndlovu

6 hrs ago | 1775 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's undressed supporter causes a stir in Francistown

7 hrs ago | 3808 Views

Zimbabwean maids found dead in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 4908 Views

'Best friend took my hubby'

7 hrs ago | 2650 Views

UN notes growing reports of voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Mliswa slams ballot paper demands

7 hrs ago | 2105 Views

ZEC agrees to polling booth demands

8 hrs ago | 2691 Views

Dualisation of the Mutare-Plumtree highway taking shape

9 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Mnangagwa commissions $4,2bn platinum project

9 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Website makes starting a business in Zimbabwe easy

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lumumba ejected from Mnangagwa function?

9 hrs ago | 5476 Views

BREAKING: Amini fired!

9 hrs ago | 2820 Views

The New Zimbabwe Has a Chance to Make History

10 hrs ago | 1067 Views

After 38 years, yet another rigged election all because MDC leaders are stuck in the narrow-minded ghetto mentality

10 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in catch-22 situation

10 hrs ago | 2834 Views

BREAKING: Police rejects Chamisa's application for 5-day protests against ZEC

10 hrs ago | 2985 Views

ZEC refuses opposition to sample ballot paper

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa stops to greet Zanu-PF supporters on his way to rally

10 hrs ago | 11381 Views

South Africa's Maimane backs Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Chamisa not going to court

10 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mnangagwa govt revives abandoned road projects

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chamisa's Alliance at crossroads

10 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Dark clouds hang over MDC alliance candidate

10 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Schools close on Thursday

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mphoko's ally in hot soup

10 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught offside

10 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Chombo flew close to the sun but survived

10 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Compelling reasons why young people should vote for Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

12 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

13 hrs ago | 3461 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

13 hrs ago | 4707 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

13 hrs ago | 1853 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 2032 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

14 hrs ago | 4375 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

14 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 6137 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

14 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

14 hrs ago | 1147 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

15 hrs ago | 2612 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

16 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

17 hrs ago | 3071 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3957 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

17 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

17 hrs ago | 7586 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

17 hrs ago | 6827 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days