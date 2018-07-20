ZEC refuses opposition to sample ballot paper

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance organiser Amos Chibaya has revealed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has refused the opposition parties to sample the ballot paper to authenticate its transparency.MDC Alliance has been loud in calling for an open avenue for it to sample the ballot paper to confirm that it is safe from rigging.·"ZEC has refused to allow the sampling of the ballot paper. Dear Zimbabweans its now or never. Lets come out in our numbers and stop this shame election," Chibaya said.