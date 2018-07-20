BREAKING: Police rejects Chamisa's application for 5-day protests against ZEC

News / National

by A Mhlongo

RE: NOTIFICATION FOR A SERIES OF PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST ZEC IN TERMS OF SECTION 25 OF PUBLIC ORDER AND SECURITY ACT CHAPTER 11:17



1. The above subject matter is pertinent.



2. We acknowledge receipt of your letter notifying the regulating authority of your intention to hold the above-mentioned demonstration against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on the 25th July 2018 from 1000 hours to 1700 hours has been noted.



1. The above subject matter is pertinent.2. We acknowledge receipt of your letter notifying the regulating authority of your intention to hold the above-mentioned demonstration against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on the 25th July 2018 from 1000 hours to 1700 hours has been noted. 3. However, the demonstration could not be sanctioned due to the following reasons:



- You have already applied for a star rally scheduled for the 28th of July 2018 which we have already sanctioned.

- You previously held two similar demonstrations against ZEC on the 5th of June 2018 and 11th of July 2018 over same issues.

- You also notified the Regulating Authority of their intended rally pencilled for the 28th of July 2018 at the Robert Mugabe Square and the District is currently organizing manpower for the rally.

- Your letter is not in conformity with the provisions of section 23 (1) (a) and (b), 23 (2); 25(2) (0). (f). (g) of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) Chapter 11:17.

- You are advised that currently the District is engaged in final preparation for elections deployment scheduled for the 30th of July 2018. Our members are engaged in training and collection of kit as well as final deployment strategies/ other political rallies.

- You are advised that the venue at which you intend to gather i.e. the Africa Unity Square is currently being utilized by the Ministry of Sports Arts and Recreation from Tuesday 17 July 2018 to Saturday 04 August 2018 who are celebrating the Arts. Culture and Heritage policy of Zimbabwe.



The provisions of Section 29 of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17 will be invoked if any of the conditions stated above is violated.



Thank you in advance for your co-operation.



[NCUBE A] Chief Superintendent

Officer Commanding Police

HARARE CENTRAL DISTRICT 3. However, the demonstration could not be sanctioned due to the following reasons:- You have already applied for a star rally scheduled for the 28th of July 2018 which we have already sanctioned.- You previously held two similar demonstrations against ZEC on the 5th of June 2018 and 11th of July 2018 over same issues.- You also notified the Regulating Authority of their intended rally pencilled for the 28th of July 2018 at the Robert Mugabe Square and the District is currently organizing manpower for the rally.- Your letter is not in conformity with the provisions of section 23 (1) (a) and (b), 23 (2); 25(2) (0). (f). (g) of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) Chapter 11:17.- You are advised that currently the District is engaged in final preparation for elections deployment scheduled for the 30th of July 2018. Our members are engaged in training and collection of kit as well as final deployment strategies/ other political rallies.- You are advised that the venue at which you intend to gather i.e. the Africa Unity Square is currently being utilized by the Ministry of Sports Arts and Recreation from Tuesday 17 July 2018 to Saturday 04 August 2018 who are celebrating the Arts. Culture and Heritage policy of Zimbabwe.The provisions of Section 29 of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17 will be invoked if any of the conditions stated above is violated.Thank you in advance for your co-operation.[NCUBE A] Chief SuperintendentOfficer Commanding PoliceHARARE CENTRAL DISTRICT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have turned down applications by the MDC Alliance to hold a series of protests against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) over electoral reforms.