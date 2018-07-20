Latest News Editor's Choice


Lumumba ejected from Mnangagwa function?

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
Acie Lumumba - real name William Gerald Mutumanje - was yesterday ejected from President ED Mnangagwa's tour of Delta for gatecrashing.

The controversial activist turned up at the Delta Corporation's brewery plant tour officiated by President Mnangagwa but without official invitation.

A confident-looking Lumumba could not breach the security protocol and was led away by a policeman as he was not part of the guest list.

Lumumba unceremoniously left before the President arrived although his excuse/explanation was that he was rushing to the 'airport'.

There was another function at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where President Mnangagwa was officiating.

"He was not on our official list. I asked if I could include him on the list but he said he had to rush to the airport. I am not sure why he was here in the first place," said Delta Corporate affairs executive, Patricia Murambinda.

Source - hmetro

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days