Dualisation of the Mutare-Plumtree highway taking shape

News / National

by Staff reporter

The dualisation of the Mutare-Plumtree highway is taking shape with the government expected to commission the Ruwa-Goromonzi up to Melfort tollgate stretch which have been dualised while the construction of another stretch from Norton to the tollgate along Bulawayo is almost complete.The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Jorum Gumbo said apart from efforts to dualise the highways, plans are also underway to upgrade air infrastructure with expansion of Charles Prince, Buffalo Range, Hwange and Masvingo airports.In another milestone achievement by the new dispensation, the government will this Tuesday commission the Ruwa up to Melfort tollgate new road which has been dualised under the government emergence road rehabilitation plan.When this news crew visited the area civil engineers and general workers were busy putting final touches in preparation for the commissioning of the new road which has so far created employment and will ease movement of motorist."We are happy to inform the nation that the dualisation of Mutare-Plumtree highway is well on course, we are also happy to inform you that the stretch between Goromonzi up to the Melfort tollgate have been completed while the other long stretch from Norton towards the tollgate is also being constructed, we are using the funds from the Treasury allocation, and our own local contractors should be commended for doing a splendid job," reveals Dr Gumbo.On the air-infrastructure, Minister Gumbo said the groundbreaking ceremony of the Robert Mugabe International Airport Development Project signals another milestone for the country to catch up with global trends to bring new technologies and efficiency in movement of passengers, aircraft and cargo."We are cognisant of the fact that RGM International Airport is the gateway into our country, and should reflect the hospitality of Zimbabwe which will play a stimulus role in growing both passengers and aircraft movement, Victoria Falls International Airport is a case in point, since the completion of the expansion project, there has been a monthly average growth rate of 20 percent in passenger movement," he said.In line with the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, the expansion of the RGM International Airport will commence in few weeks to come, and will be completed in 36 months as the new dispensation under the stewardship of President Emmerson Mnangagwa moves in to upgrade infrastructure which is key for economic transformation and creating employment for sustainable development.