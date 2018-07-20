ZEC agrees to polling booth demands

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has conceded on the demands by political parties to revert back to the traditional polling booth system but could not accede to the other demands regarding ballot papers.With six days to go to the 2018 harmonised elections, the Multiparty Liaison Committee met to discuss pertinent issues regarding Monday's elections.Members of various political parties called on ZEC to revert back to the traditional polling booth system where the booth faces the wall in order to protect the secrecy of the ballot.ZEC Commissioner and Chairperson of the Multiparty Liaison Committee, Mr Qhubani Moyo said ZEC had no problems with that but indicated that after thorough scrutiny, the electoral mother body could not accede to some unconstitutional demands by some parties which include escorting the ballot papers from storage until the end of the process, and testing the ink, among others.Some political parties accused the electoral mother body of favouring the ruling party, accusations which were immediately rubbished by Zanu-PF representatives led by Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana.