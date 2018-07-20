Mliswa slams ballot paper demands

News / National

by Staff reporter

Independent National Assembly candidate for Norton, Temba Mliswa has castigated some political parties saying their utterances about ZEC are as a result of their ill-preparedness for the elections.Mliswa, who was addressing members of the media in Harare today, said he is saddened by some political parties that are wasting time on issues to do with ballot papers and issues to do with ZEC instead of concentrating on campaigning.Mliswa added that this year's elections are the most free, fair and very democratic since independence in 1980.He reminded Nelson Chamisa and his MDC Alliance party that it is illogical for them to participate in elections, which they think are not credible.With a few days to go before elections, Zimbabwe has demonstrated that it is a peace-loving nation and is capable of holding free, fair and peaceful elections.