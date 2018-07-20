'Best friend took my hubby'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman is accusing her best friend of snatching her husband while she was away.The matter was heard at the Harare Civil Court where Rosemary Kwanda accused Evernice Madhuveko of physical abuse."Your Worship, I stay in the same compound with this woman."She insults and assaults me whenever she feels like and she always comes to my place looking for her husband."Your Worship, I am seeking protection that she should not come to my place of residence to disturb my peace," said Kwanda.In response, Madhuveko denied the allegations accusing Kwanda of snatching her husband whilst she was in the rural areas."The applicant used to be my friend and she took my husband when I went to the rural areas."She denies that she is seeing my husband but I always see them together that is why I insult her and I will keep on insulting her as long as I see her with my husband," said Mdhuveko.Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted the application in favour of Kwanda.