Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Best friend took my hubby'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman is accusing her best friend of snatching her husband while she was away.

The matter was heard at the Harare Civil Court where Rosemary Kwanda accused Evernice Madhuveko of physical abuse.

"Your Worship, I stay in the same compound with this woman.

"She insults and assaults me whenever she feels like and she always comes to my place looking for her husband.

"Your Worship, I am seeking protection that she should not come to my place of residence to disturb my peace," said Kwanda.

In response, Madhuveko denied the allegations accusing Kwanda of snatching her husband whilst she was in the rural areas.

"The applicant used to be my friend and she took my husband when I went to the rural areas.

"She denies that she is seeing my husband but I always see them together that is why I insult her and I will keep on insulting her as long as I see her with my husband," said Mdhuveko.

Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted the application in favour of Kwanda.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Hubby, #Friend, #Wife

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation

Shared student accommodation

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Shoe covering, accessories

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Stands

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga blasts Mubaiwa

5 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Chamisa banned from holding election protest

5 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for polls

6 hrs ago | 813 Views

Botswana team turns to Madinda Ndlovu

6 hrs ago | 1797 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's undressed supporter causes a stir in Francistown

7 hrs ago | 3839 Views

Zimbabwean maids found dead in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 4954 Views

UN notes growing reports of voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mliswa slams ballot paper demands

8 hrs ago | 2120 Views

ZEC agrees to polling booth demands

8 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Dualisation of the Mutare-Plumtree highway taking shape

9 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa commissions $4,2bn platinum project

9 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Website makes starting a business in Zimbabwe easy

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lumumba ejected from Mnangagwa function?

10 hrs ago | 5503 Views

BREAKING: Amini fired!

10 hrs ago | 2828 Views

The New Zimbabwe Has a Chance to Make History

10 hrs ago | 1071 Views

After 38 years, yet another rigged election all because MDC leaders are stuck in the narrow-minded ghetto mentality

10 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in catch-22 situation

10 hrs ago | 2844 Views

BREAKING: Police rejects Chamisa's application for 5-day protests against ZEC

10 hrs ago | 2991 Views

ZEC refuses opposition to sample ballot paper

10 hrs ago | 2616 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa stops to greet Zanu-PF supporters on his way to rally

10 hrs ago | 11426 Views

South Africa's Maimane backs Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Chamisa not going to court

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

'White interface' rally triggers storm

11 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Mnangagwa govt revives abandoned road projects

11 hrs ago | 809 Views

Chamisa's Alliance at crossroads

11 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Dark clouds hang over MDC alliance candidate

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Schools close on Thursday

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mphoko's ally in hot soup

11 hrs ago | 963 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught offside

11 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Chombo flew close to the sun but survived

11 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Compelling reasons why young people should vote for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

13 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

13 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

13 hrs ago | 4716 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

13 hrs ago | 1853 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 2036 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

14 hrs ago | 4383 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

15 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

15 hrs ago | 6150 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

15 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

15 hrs ago | 2614 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

17 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

17 hrs ago | 3074 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

17 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

17 hrs ago | 7593 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

17 hrs ago | 6849 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days