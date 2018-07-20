Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chamisa's undressed supporter causes a stir in Francistown

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Chamisa undressed supporter's cause a stir in Francistown


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - social media
More on: #Chamisa, #Fan, #Botswana

Comments

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Dstv supply & installation

Stands

Shared student accommodation

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Razor wire supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga blasts Mubaiwa

5 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Chamisa banned from holding election protest

5 hrs ago | 3363 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for polls

6 hrs ago | 811 Views

Botswana team turns to Madinda Ndlovu

6 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Zimbabwean maids found dead in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 4945 Views

'Best friend took my hubby'

7 hrs ago | 2658 Views

UN notes growing reports of voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mliswa slams ballot paper demands

8 hrs ago | 2120 Views

ZEC agrees to polling booth demands

8 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Dualisation of the Mutare-Plumtree highway taking shape

9 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa commissions $4,2bn platinum project

9 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Website makes starting a business in Zimbabwe easy

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lumumba ejected from Mnangagwa function?

9 hrs ago | 5501 Views

BREAKING: Amini fired!

9 hrs ago | 2828 Views

The New Zimbabwe Has a Chance to Make History

10 hrs ago | 1071 Views

After 38 years, yet another rigged election all because MDC leaders are stuck in the narrow-minded ghetto mentality

10 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in catch-22 situation

10 hrs ago | 2843 Views

BREAKING: Police rejects Chamisa's application for 5-day protests against ZEC

10 hrs ago | 2990 Views

ZEC refuses opposition to sample ballot paper

10 hrs ago | 2613 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa stops to greet Zanu-PF supporters on his way to rally

10 hrs ago | 11414 Views

South Africa's Maimane backs Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Chamisa not going to court

10 hrs ago | 1338 Views

'White interface' rally triggers storm

11 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Mnangagwa govt revives abandoned road projects

11 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa's Alliance at crossroads

11 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Dark clouds hang over MDC alliance candidate

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Schools close on Thursday

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mphoko's ally in hot soup

11 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught offside

11 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Chombo flew close to the sun but survived

11 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Compelling reasons why young people should vote for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

13 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

13 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

13 hrs ago | 4715 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

13 hrs ago | 1853 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 2035 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

14 hrs ago | 4382 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

14 hrs ago | 4429 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

15 hrs ago | 6149 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

15 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

15 hrs ago | 1148 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

15 hrs ago | 2614 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

17 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

17 hrs ago | 3074 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

17 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

17 hrs ago | 7592 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

17 hrs ago | 6846 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days