Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nkomo Trust backs Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE John Landa Nkomo Memorial Trust has thrown its weight behind Zanu-pf Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of harmonised elections set for next Monday.

The Trust said it supported President Mnangagwa as his continued call for peace and tolerance resonated with what the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo stood for.

In a statement yesterday, chairman of board of trustees, Mr Jabulani Nkomo, said they hoped the peaceful environment prevailing in the country would continue before and after the July 30 polls.

"The patron, board chairman and trustees of the John Landa Nkomo Memorial Trust would like to state its support for His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa's persistent and consistent call for all Zimbabweans to unite and embrace peace, love and tolerance before, during and after the July 30 2018 elections," said Mr Nkomo.

He said the Trust, which was formed in 2014 for the purpose of remembering, promoting and protecting the late Vice President Nkomo's legacy, was motivated to issue the statement because the President's call resonated with what the late VP stood for.

"He was a well-known proponent of peace and he has been credited with coining the popular slogan 'Peace begins with you, Peace begins with me and Peace begins with all of us'."

"This slogan beseeches the nation to build peaceful co-existence," said Mr Nkomo. "This is a call to action for all Zimbabweans."

Mr Nkomo said when his father passed on in January 2013, he was declared a national hero and was described as a peacemaker, umlamlankunzi, muyananisi because of his desire to see Zimbabweans living in peace and harmony, which virtues are key prerequisites for the nation to develop and prosper.

"We pray that all Zimbabweans of whatever political persuasion conduct themselves in a peaceful manner as we go about our campaigns, voting process and announcement of the electoral outcome," said Mr Nkomo.

President Mnangagwa has called for peace and tolerance, free and fair elections as the country heads for the harmonised elections.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - th eherald
More on: #Nkomo, #Trust, #Mnangagwa

Comments

Shared student accommodation

Shoe covering, accessories

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Toyota

Razor wire supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Looking for house to rent

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 484 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 319 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 730 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 178 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1255 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 772 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3159 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

4 hrs ago | 970 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days