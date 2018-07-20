Chidhakwa, Gudyanga trial fails to kick-off

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of former Minister of Mines and Mining Development Walter Chidhakwa and his former permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga failed to kick-off yesterday and will now commence on August 22.Chidhakwa allegedly appointed Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ). The court heard that Chidhakwa was aware that the MMCZ Act required a minimum of six and a maximum of 10 board members.He allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016 after dissolving the MMCZ board in 2013. The pair yesterday appeared before magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa, who remanded the matter to August 22.The pair's lawyers Advocate Sylvester Hashiti and Mr Tafadzwa Muvhami said they had just been served with the relevant papers by the State, hence the need for additional time to prepare their defence. They requested for three weeks, which was then granted.Advocate Hashiti also requested for documents through the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr Ray Ndhlukula showing correspondence between former President Robert Mugabe and Chidhakwa."These papers require Cabinet minutes that relate to several other State enterprises to prove that the stakeholders in those enterprises acted in the same manner as the accused persons are alleged to have acted," he said.According to the State, MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10. It is alleged that Gudyanga was a lone board member and claimed $28 910 as board sitting fees when no board existed.