Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga trial fails to kick-off

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The trial of former Minister of Mines and Mining Development Walter Chidhakwa and his former permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga failed to kick-off yesterday and will now commence on August 22.

Chidhakwa allegedly appointed Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ). The court heard that Chidhakwa was aware that the MMCZ Act required a minimum of six and a maximum of 10 board members.

He allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016 after dissolving the MMCZ board in 2013. The pair yesterday appeared before magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa, who remanded the matter to August 22.

The pair's lawyers Advocate Sylvester Hashiti and Mr Tafadzwa Muvhami said they had just been served with the relevant papers by the State, hence the need for additional time to prepare their defence. They requested for three weeks, which was then granted.

Advocate Hashiti also requested for documents through the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr Ray Ndhlukula showing correspondence between former President Robert Mugabe and Chidhakwa.

"These papers require Cabinet minutes that relate to several other State enterprises to prove that the stakeholders in those enterprises acted in the same manner as the accused persons are alleged to have acted," he said.

According to the State, MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10. It is alleged that Gudyanga was a lone board member and claimed $28 910 as board sitting fees when no board existed.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Razor wire supply & installation

Shared student accommodation

Looking for house to rent

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Toyota

House to rent- bulawayo

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 477 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 313 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 721 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 178 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1249 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 852 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 743 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

4 hrs ago | 634 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days