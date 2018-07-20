Latest News Editor's Choice


Mzembi back in court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Former Cabinet minister Walter Mzembi who has been in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment, was yesterday back in court. Mzembi, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, appeared before magistrate Mr Milton Serima.

Through his lawyer Mr Job Sikhala, Mzembi produced medical records from a specialist in South Africa to convince the court that he did not abscond court willingly.

The medical documents indicated that he needed cancer post-operative review for a period of up to a year and was due for a review in August.

The matter was remanded to August 31 and Mzembi notified the State of his intentions to apply for refusal of further remand if he is not given a trial date on that day.

Mzembi, who is on $400 bail, is facing various fraud allegations, which include unauthorised donation of four government-sourced television screens to the United Family International Church, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries and Zion Christian Church.

Source - the herald
