Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa fails to turn up for rally?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The State Media reported that an MDC-Alliance rally in Lions' Den, which was supposed to be addressed by its president Mr Nelson Chamisa last Friday, turned out to be a sham with a handful of supporters attending.

The rally, which was supposed to conclude Mr Chamisa's campaign programme in Mashonaland West, attracted not more than a thousand supporters drawn from Mhangura, Makonde and Chinhoyi constituencies.

The party had lined up four rallies in Karoi, Kariba, Zvipani and Lions' Den on Thursday and Friday last week.

However, some disgruntled supporters were heard jeering Mr Chamisa's co-vice president Engineer Elias Mudzuri, who stood in for the embattled alliance leader.

"We were told that the president (Chamisa) will be coming, only to be addressed by Mudzuri," some of the supporters could be heard complaining.

"At least the leadership should have told us that the president was no longer coming." Another supporter who requested anonymity condemned Eng Mudzuri for coming late to the rally.

"He came late and spoke for a few minutes," he said. "At least he should have extended his speech as supporters were hurt by the absence of the president who was supposed to be the main speaker."

In his address, Eng Mudzuri reiterated the party's plans to transform Zimbabwe's socio-political and economic status. Before Eng Mudzuri's arrival, aspiring National Assembly for the three constituencies took turns to sell their ideas to the electorate.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mudzuri, #Chamisa, #Rally

Comments

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Razor wire supply & installation

Shared student accommodation

Looking for house to rent

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Toyota

House to rent- bulawayo

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 472 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 308 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 712 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 176 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2970 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1246 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 852 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

4 hrs ago | 634 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days