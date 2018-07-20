Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Banks increase withdrawals to $100

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
DEPOSITORS smiled all the way to banks on Monday and yesterday as banks in Bulawayo offered more cash withdrawals of up to $100, both bond notes and United States dollars.

Yesterday, scores of depositors thronged banking halls with long winding queues being seen across major streets.

Coming at month-end when most workers are being paid, depositors could not hide their joy as they walked away with cash, now a rare experience on the back of biting cash shortages that have gripped the country since 2016.

A survey conducted by Business Chronicle in Bulawayo revealed that most banks were disbursing brand new $2 bond notes, while some continued to disburse coins and old notes. The maximum withdrawal limit ranged between $30- $100.

An official from FBC Bank who could not be named for ethical reasons told this publication that they have been issuing brand new notes in the past weeks.

"We have been disbursing brand new notes for more than a month now. Last week, we were disbursing both the bond note and the green back (US$) on pay days. I cannot confirm that will be the case this week as civil servants continue to receive their salaries," said the official.

An official from POSB also said they were giving out cash of up to $80 to their depositors. The same was happening at the National Building Society (NBS) along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street.

Depositors who spoke to Business Chronicle expressed excitement at the development.

"I am excited to receive such brand new notes. All this time we have been getting old notes and suddenly, we receive these brand new bond notes," said one depositor who identified herself as Miss Sibongile Moyo.

Another depositor from Steward Bank said his bank was issuing both the greenback and the bond note.

"Today, I withdrew U$20 and $50 bond notes from my bank. I am really excited about this development," said the woman who refused to be named.

The issuing of more cash from banks including the US$ is likely to frustrate parallel market cash dealers popularly known as Osiphatheleni who were cashing in on the cash crisis.

Early this month, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), which has been importing cash to ease cash shortages, temporarily froze disbursing US dollars to the banks for onward withdrawal by individual customers.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya (pictured) said some unscrupulous people were siphoning the greenback and reselling it on the black market. He also said the US dollar was being looked at as an investment and not as a medium of exchange. Yesterday, social media was also awash with messages that banks are disbursing US dollars. This prompted some to rush to the banks, and long winding queues could be witnessed at various banks in and around the city. Some depositors could be seen filling withdrawal slips as they prepared to withdraw their money.

The country has been facing cash shortages since 2016. To address the cash crisis, the Central Bank introduced bond notes in November 2016, a surrogate currency pegged at par with the US dollar under a $200 million Afreximbank loan facility.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Bank, #Withrawal, #Money

Comments

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Shoe covering, accessories

Shared student accommodation

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Looking for house to rent

Toyota

Stands

House to rent- bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 395 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 271 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 621 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 160 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 636 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

3 hrs ago | 936 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 79 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days