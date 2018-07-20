We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance official Chalton Hwende has insisted that they are bracing themselves for the vigil this week as long as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and ruling Zanu PF remain defiant to implement the demands they are making."We are pressing ahead with our preparations for the night Vigils and demonstrations this week. We want a free and fair Election . We are prepared to die just like the thousands of our brothers and sisters who died defending one man one vote during the War of liberation," he said.ZEC has insisted that it is done with the ballot paper issue and there is no going back.