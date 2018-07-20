Latest News Editor's Choice


'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has said the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa is violating Electoral Code of Conduct and the Peace Pledge by threatening to unleash violence.

Mr Chamisa's party and the other political parties participating in next Monday's harmonised polls signed both the Electoral Code of Conduct and Peace and Pledge to promote peace before, during and after elections.

The MDC Alliance presidential candidate has been threatening anarchy if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) does not submit to the alliance's electoral demands. Government has already warned that security institutions will deal with any disturbances as no violence, intimidation and incitement to commit lawlessness will be tolerated.

The NPRC yesterday frowned upon Mr Chamisa's violence threats, saying he should be reminded that he is signatory to instruments for peace ahead of Monday's elections.

NPRC Commissioner Charles Masunungure said Mr Chamisa's party was also part of the three political parties represented in Parliament that crafted the Electoral Code of Code.

Zanu-PF and the Professor Welshman Ncube-led MDC are the other parties that were involved in negotiations and enactment of the Code of Conduct.

"The three political parties in Parliament are the ones who actually discussed and agreed on the Code of Conduct which is part of the Peace Pledge. All the political parties that are in Parliament were represented so it will be very unfortunate for any of the political parties that signed the Peace Pledge to then turn around and threaten violence. That is very unfortunate and outside the spirit and letter of the Peace Pledge," said Comm Masunungure.

He said the Code of Conduct also compels all election candidates to campaign in peace.

Comm Masunungure said political organisations that feel aggrieved with electoral processes should take their matters to court as the law prescribes.

"Every presidential candidate, national assembly candidate and local authority candidate signed the code of conduct, which is actually law, as part of the nomination process," he said. "While the pledge is a social contract, the Code of Conduct is actually an enforceable legal document and prosecution can be done if there is any violation."

Comm Masunungure said the NPRC implores political parties to exercise restraint and adhere to the provisions of the Peace Pledge and Code of Conduct and the use of violence has no place in modern Zimbabwe.

He said the NPRC would continue with its activities of promoting peace and tolerance during this election period.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Chamisa, #Peace, #Act

