Battle line drawn - ZCTU

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions secretary general Japhet Moyo has said it is clear now that the struggle for democracy, total emancipation of the working men and women should be taken to another level.He said Just like what the likes of Jushua Nkomo, Ndabaningi Sithole, Masotsha Ndlovu and others did, organised labour find itself almost in a similar situation, forced to take the workers struggles to a different level- outside the workplace."The battle line seem to be drawn up and that needs men and women with substance, not afraid of taking risks. The environment presented by the current dispensation requires that they make bold decision. If the so called new dispensation rig themselves to power then it means the start of Trade Union bursting and recovery would take decades or it would mean death of democracy and unionism in this country," Moyo said."The Joshua Nkomos of yesterday took very bold decisions, same with Gibson Sibandas and its up to the current crop to make their own history."