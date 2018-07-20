Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Finance deputy minister and Zanu-PF legislator David Chapfika, has been ordered to separate with his wife of over 32-years in marriage, Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa), for the next five years, after the latter filed for divorce accusing the legislator of bedding other women.

In her declaration dated December 30, 2015, Abina had said the marriage between the two had irretrievably broken down because Chapfika had gone to the extent of siring children outside wedlock despite the couple having a registered marriage under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11).

Abina further said she had also endured emotional, verbal and psychological abuse and harassment at the hands of the MP to such an extent that the marriage had resulted in her suffering stress and mental anguish.

High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo on July 5 issued an order separating the couple and ordered them to keep peace with each another.

"In respect of the matrimonial action under case number HC12065/15, an order of judicial separation be and is hereby granted for a period of not more than five years with effect from the date of this order," Justice Matanda-Moyo said.

"The order of this court under case number HC1375/17 be and is hereby varied and amended as follows: the defendant (Chapfika) be and is hereby ordered to pay $2 000 to the plaintiff (Abina) as monthly monetary maintenance pendent lite under HC12065/15 with effect from August 14, 2018.

"The defendant be and is hereby ordered to pay pendent lite under HC12065/15 with effect from August 1, 2018 for the plaintiff; $100 Cimas medical aid and structural routine maintenance of all properties."

The judge also ordered that Chapfika's wife shall have unlimited use of the motor vehicles, namely Toyota Vigo, Mercedes Benz C Class and Jeep Grand Cherokee and unlimited access to the couple's farm house at Hurudza Farm.

Justice Matanda-Moyo also ordered Chapfika to continue paying maintenance for the pair's child who is still attending university education.

In her declaration, Abina had also urged the court to order that she be awarded 50% shares in the couple's firm called Racewin Trading also known as Hurudza Farm in Shamva, a lifetime usufruct of the 200 hectares of the farm which she personally developed and an order of the division and sharing of the matrimonial household property, farm equipment and property.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mugabe, #Chapfika, #Wife

Comments

Shoe covering, accessories

Looking for house to rent

Razor wire supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Toyota

Shared student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 448 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 297 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 170 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2935 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1237 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 844 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 764 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 642 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

3 hrs ago | 956 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days