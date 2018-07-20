DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEMOCRATIC Opposition Party (DOP) leader Harry Peter Wilson says he has resorted to fasting and prayer, apart from ward-based rallies, in his fight to land the country's presidency in Monday's harmonised elections.Poll surveys have placed Zanu-PF presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa and his MDC Alliance counterpart Nelson Chamisa as the two top contenders for the country's presidency.But Wilson, MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe, People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate Joice Mujuru and several other fringe presidential candidates have rubbished the surveys as biased, expressing confidence of election victory."We are not worried at all about those poll surveys. We believe these (surveys) are being conducted by researchers who, for years, have been long used to a Zanu-PF-MDC-T race, but we are very much in the race."We are leaving no stone unturned in our campaigns. Our teams are conducting ward-based rallies. I am a God-fearing person, I am also fasting, though not on a daily basis, and praying for good results in our favour on July 30," Wilson said in an interview yesterday.The Bulawayo-based DOP leader is among the 23 presidential candidates eyeing the presidency.The DOP is also contesting a number of parliamentary and local government seats."I believe voters see Wilson as the real change anecdote they have been clamouring for. I am positive of a good result, in actual fact, I see myself in the run-off presidential race. To us, both Zanu-PF and the MDC are just but the same. With the ruling party, we have a conductor who became the driver, but everything remains the same. Nothing has changed," Wilson said."It is still the same useless failed government and opposition MDC we see in every election promising a fairytale of Alice in Wonderland only to disappear after elections and resurface after years seeking the people's vote."The DOP has said once elected to run the country's affairs, it will rope in other political parties and experts — even non-political parties with skills — and form an inclusive government to focus on economic resuscitation as witnessed during the 2008 to 2013 government of national unity.Zimbabwe witnessed sustained growth under the 2008-2013 inclusive government.