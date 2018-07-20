Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF supporters aligned to Mazowe North aspiring Member of Parliament Campion Mugweni have been accused of politicising the presidential input scheme in his constituency.Sources who declined to be named at Creglea farm ward 29 said the distribution was done like a rotary where people were made to pick yes or no cards."The distribution of the presidential inputs was done unfairly in our ward because we were called for a ZANU PF rally and Mugweni's people made us pick yes or no cards saying the inputs were scarce so most of us walked away empty handed," lamented the source.In Mvurwi town one of Mugweni's campaign guys identified as major Dera reportedly threatened security guards in company of two men whom he labelled as Central Intelligence Origination operatives saying Mugweni's people should get the inputs first.An MDC activist Gift Kashiri said his name was not on the list after he attended his president's rally at Mvurwi stadium early this month."My name was not accepted by ZANU PF supporters who were moving around recording names of people who were scheduled to receive the inputs, they said everyone who attended Chamisa's rally was not entitled to the inputs," said Kashiri.Mugweni refuted the claims and accused this reporter of trying to gain political mileage."Those reports are not true, do not taint my team to get political mileage it is not good," he said.However the minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri told people in Mt Darwin at Murongwe Primary School recently that the inputs were enough for every Zimbabwean."These inputs are not for any political party , they are from our president for every Zimbabwean.it has nothing to do with politics , people from MDC , NPF,Zanu-PF will benefit , there is enough for everyone," said Shiri.