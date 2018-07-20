Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa yesterday remained adamant that they were not going into an election without testing the ballot papers.

Chamisa claimed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) officials told the MDC Alliance during a meeting yesterday that the electoral body received orders from President Emmerson Mnangagwa not to compromise on the issue of the contentious electoral reforms.

He made the remarks yesterday while addressing thousands of his party supporters at Vengere Stadium in Makoni Central constituency, where he claimed that Mnangagwa wanted to trap him by forcing him to go to the courts to challenge the issue of the contentious voters' roll.

Mnangagwa has, of late, been challenging Chamisa to approach the courts if he had any issue over next Monday's crunch polls.

"This is a historic moment and you are attending this rally in your thousands. Today, I was in a meeting and I sent our leaders our chairman Morgen Komichi, secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and chief election agent Jameson Timba. We told them that we are not moving on our terms over the ballot papers," he said.

"Zec responded by saying that Mnangagwa told them not to compromise over the matter. Zec told us that they are responding by sending ballot papers to their stations. What it means is that Zec is driving this country into instability. This means that both Zec and Zanu-PF are bedfellows in destroying this country."

Added the main opposition presidential candidate: "We told them we are approaching Sadc and say that we are deadlocked. But we are not going to boycott this election since we know that we won this election and it's a delayed match.

"Mnangagwa told us that we should go to court. We are not fools. You want to trap us and people are the ultimate courts of this country."

He dared Mnangagwa to come out clean and declare that his hands were clean.

Chamisa said heads would roll next week at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and Zimbabwe Newspapers for siding with Zanu-PF, while denigrating opposition parties and leaders.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Shoe covering, accessories

Looking for house to rent

Razor wire supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Toyota

Shared student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 446 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 297 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 169 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1237 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 843 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 764 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 642 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 735 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days