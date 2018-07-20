AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE African Union (AU)'s observer mission yesterday said it was satisfied with Zimbabwe's preparations for elections next week.Head of delegation and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemarian Desalegn Boshe told journalists on arrival in Harare that they were happy with the electoral processes despite howls of disapproval from the opposition."I expect a democratic free and fair election as the preparation shows," Boshe said."So far its fine, it's going in the right direction. There are complaints (from the opposition), but we are working on those issues. By and large, the government has prepared for these elections to be free, fair and democratic," the former Ethiopian leader, who was forced to step down a few months ago following rolling protests, said.