Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa
3 hrs ago | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has urged politicians to desist from vote buying.
Mliswa said politicians should instead focus on bringing development to the electorate and respective constituencies.
"Its now the obligation of the politicians to shift from archaic politics of bribing the electorate with foodstuffs to progressive development politics. The electorate can recognise a fraud #DevelopmentCheteChete#BhuruMudanga2018," reads Mliswa's Tweet.
Primary elections across Zanu PF and MDC were marred with vote buying allegations and violence across the country this year.
Source - Byo24News