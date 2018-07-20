Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

THERE was drama at Barham Green Hall in Bulawayo South constituency when residents took parliamentary candidates to task over their frivolous promises, resulting in some of them storming out of the meeting.The drama occurred last on Friday at the inter-parties candidates and residents interactive meeting.Controversial independent candidate, Josphat Mzaca Ngulube and MDC Alliance's Francis Mangwendeza were among those who could not withstand the pressure from residents.Chaos started when one of the residents said aspiring candidates were selling them pipedreams as they were making promises which the current leadership had failed to honour.Gogo MaNcube said: "We are not worried about what you are telling us now. Whoever will win must come back to us and we will tell them what we want them to do. We have been told the same things for the past 38 years and we will be foolish to believe that you will live up to your promises."Another resident, Martha Dube said she was disappointed in the candidates who said they will revive industries and provide free education at primary level instead of talking about improving areas like Sidojiwe flats."There are much more pressing issues like Sidojiwe, children's homes in the constituency, pending issues of people who were unfairly dismissed from their work place, issues of crime that you must be thinking about solving but you are telling us that you will ensure that there is free education when we know that, that is farfetched," she said.The Bulawayo City Council owned Sidojiwe hostels — home to over 500 occupants — are rundown and basic amenities such as toilets are broken down with residents using the bucket system.Residents at the meeting said candidates should desist from making promises they cannot deliver after being voted into office.The meeting was organised by the Ward 6 development committee.Other candidates who were in attendance included Zanu-PF's Raj Modi, Gibson Sibanda from Zapu, William Zulu (MDC-T), Amos Sibanda (APA) and Vimbaishe Musvaburi (Independent).