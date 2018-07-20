Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police flag Norton as hotspot

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE yesterday cited Norton constituency as one of the country's potential political hotspots given the animosity between incumbent MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) and his Zanu-PF rival Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga told journalists in the capital that the hotly contested constituency is among many "hotspots" dotted around the country with potential of political violence flaring up.

He said they have deployed over 71 000 police officers across the country, including members of the Special Constabulary, to ensure an incident-free election.

"We have increased police visibility through focused deployments of personnel throughout the country in the build-up towards this election and we shall continue to do so on the day of election as well as the period after the election. Furthermore, identified hot-spots prone to political violence and other volatile areas are being monitored on a continuous basis," the police chief said.

"We have identified quite a number of hotspots, but for now, I can talk of one. Though there are no physical fights, I can say Norton is one of them. There has been exchange of words and police have been deployed accordingly. There are other areas across the country and we are available to give that information, it's no longer a secret. We must talk openly about them."

With MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa openly agitating for confrontation with authorities over what he termed Zec's biased decisions, Matanga warned police would not fold their arms.

"As Zimbabwe Republic Police, we remain steadfast in enforcing the law. In line with the Electoral Act, no person should interfere with a voter's right to secrecy while casting their ballot," he said.

"We also urge leaders of political parties and their members to refrain from making irresponsible, inflammatory statements or pronouncements which may incite irresponsible or even violent behaviour."

This came amid reports of massive intimidation of voters, particularly in the rural areas.

Independent electoral watchdog, the Election Situation Room (ESR), in a statement yesterday said: "Intimidation had taken many forms including preventing people from attending rallies, prevention of people leaving party rallies and threats on how one should vote with the idea that voting will not be secret."

ERS also raised a red flag on the text messages which Zanu-PF sent to voters recently soliciting for votes, describing it as a "worrisome development and a classic case of intimidation", as citizens are raising serious concerns on how the party managed to access their accurate personal information.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Police, #Norton, #Hotspot

Comments

Toyota

Stands

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Shared student accommodation

Razor wire supply & installation

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Looking for house to rent

Shoe covering, accessories


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 437 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 289 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 673 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 168 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1232 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 840 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days