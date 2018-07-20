Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

by TimesLive
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean factory manager Sifelani Jabangwe is a survivor of the Mugabe years, overseeing a company that stayed in business through hyperinflation, the national currency being abandoned and an exodus of investors.

Now he hopes that next week's election will mark a turning point if the vote brings in a legitimate government that can relaunch the shattered economy after Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.

Jabangwe's company, James North Zimbabwe, is the country's largest producer of industrial protective wear and tarpaulins, specialising in protective gloves and shoes.

It has survived by exporting to neighbouring Mozambique and Malawi as well as Kenya and Rwanda, as its client base in Zimbabwe shrunk in line with the declining economy.

Today it employs 150 people — down from 400 about 15 years ago — on the Southerton industrial area in the capital Harare, where derelict buildings overgrown with grass are more common than open businesses.

"The normalisation of relations with the rest of the world is the key takeaway in these elections so that we are not seen as a pariah state any more," Jabangwe, who is also president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, told AFP on a tour of his factory.

"We have lost too much time with the politics. It's now time to develop the economy.

"When the rest of the economy is functioning and everyone has money to buy what they want, we also benefit."

An economy ruined

President Emmerson Mnangagwe, who is standing in the election to retain power after succeeding Mugabe last year, has vowed to re-engage with the west after years of isolation.

He has already scrapped much of the unpopular indigenisation laws that forced foreign firms to cede 51 percent stakes to locals, and he has campaigned relentlessly on a promise to revive the economy.

Under Mugabe, the seizure of white-owned farms wrecked the agriculture sector and triggered hyperinflation, with GDP nearly halving between 2000 and 2008 — the sharpest contraction of its kind in a peacetime economy.

Previously solid health and education services collapsed, millions fled abroad to seek work and poverty rates are still climbing.

Life expectancy has only just recovered to its 1985 level of 61 years.

"We have been reeling under self-inflicted economic pain by and large," said Shingi Munyeza, a hotel investor who also owns one Mugg and Bean cafe in Harare after a second premises closed.

"These watershed elections pose a great opportunity.

We have a serious challenge of getting everybody out of this mess.

"The political establishment was more focussed on retaining power.

"We hope we are crossing from the type of leadership which maintained power at the expense of the economy and the rights of its citizens.

"I am hoping the winner will win with grace and the loser will lose with dignity and that both should embrace one another."

Same corrupt elite?

Monday's election comes after Mugabe, now 94, was forced to resign following a brief military takeover in November, ending his 37 years in power.

Mnangagwa, a favourite of the military, has pledged to hold a fair election and boost investor confidence, but critics say that the same corrupt elite from Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party will likely still have a grip on power after the vote.

Mnangagwa faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) who has also prioritised economic growth — but Zimbabwean economist John Robertson warned that the country faced a long haul.

"The government that comes in has to relax the levels of control.

There are too many uncertainties with rules being changed and lots of corruption. Businesses don't want that," he told AFP.

"Farmers need their property rights back so that they can use that to borrow money from banks.

We did ourselves national damage and we have got to correct that."

The World Bank describes the country's fiscal deficit as "unsustainable" after it widened to 11.1 percent last year, and says that huge arrears to international financial institutions remain a hurdle to growth.

For Abel Kapodogo, 35, who is jobless seven years after graduating with a degree in sociology from the University of Zimbabwe, growing up under Mugabe has meant economic destitution.

"This election is a generational opportunity for us who have been failed by the ruling party," said Kapodogo who sells fruit from a pushcart in Harare, sometimes while wearing his graduation cap and gown to protest at the lack of opportunities.

"I was expecting to have a job.

It's very painful."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TimesLive

Comments

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

House to rent- bulawayo

Stands

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Toyota

Razor wire supply & installation

Shared student accommodation

Looking for house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 336 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

57 mins ago | 232 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 564 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 145 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1149 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 799 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

3 hrs ago | 908 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

3 hrs ago | 78 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days