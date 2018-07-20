Latest News Editor's Choice


State security organs on high alert

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HOME Affairs minister Obert Mpofu has said all State security organs have been put on high alert ahead of tomorrow's planned demonstrations by opposition political parties to force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to address their concerns before elections set for July 30.

Without referring directly to the MDC Alliance, Mpofu yesterday told journalists in Harare that those planning the demonstrations would face the full wrath of the law.

"The government is doing all it can to ensure that every citizen exercises his or her democratic right to vote. We have, therefore, put all State security organs on high alert and all those bent on causing disorder are being warned that the law will be applied without fear or favour," Mpofu said.

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa warned last week that his party would embark on countrywide protests from today until July 30, if Zec does not accede to their demands for a transparent ballot paper printing process, among other issues.

Mpofu, however, admitted that previous demonstrations held by the MDC Alliance have been peaceful and stressed that all demonstrations should be held within the confines of the law.

"As the Minister of Home Affairs, let me state that we will not condone or tolerate any acts of violence, intimidation and incitement to commit lawlessness in the country. As government, we take an exception to such conduct, which is meant to derail the peace that is currently prevailing in the country," he said.

Source - newsday
More on: #State, #Security, #Alert

Most Popular In 7 Days