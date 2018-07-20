News / National
Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU
Despite the latest survey suggesting a possible dead heat in next week's crunch polls, any hopes of Zimbabwe stitching together another GNU are dead in the water, with both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa ruling out such an arrangement yesterday.
This comes as Chamisa said they were considering pulling out of the forthcoming elections.
Source - Daily News