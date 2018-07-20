Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

by Frazer Muzondo
2 hrs ago | Views
The prevalence of voter intimidation, harassment, threats and coercion in Zimbabwe is a major cause for concern in our quest for a free, fair and credible election.
 
Article 20(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights stipulates that everyone has a right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association. Furthermore, article 20(2) states that no one may be compelled to belong to an association.

Zimbabwe is a member of the United Nations and a signatory of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which guarantees every Zimbabwean the right to freedom and association.

What we are seeing in Zimbabwe right now where rural voters, teachers, school children are all forced to attend Zanu PF rallies is a flagrant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which Zimbabwe has committed to uphold.

It is now incumbent upon SADC, AU and the United Nations to spell out clearly to both the Government of Zimbabwe and Zanu PF the consequences of violating the fundamental freedoms which are guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Even though President Mnangagwa promised a free, fair and peaceful election, he is well known for indicating left and turning right.

We are certainly heading for a sham election and it is time for SADC, AU and United Nations to come out and ensure that the will of the people of Zimbabwe is expressed without fear, intimidation, harassment or coercion.

Frazer Muzondo
ROHR ZIM/ MDC UK.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Frazer Muzondo

Comments

Stands

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Razor wire supply & installation

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

House to rent- bulawayo

Shared student accommodation

Shoe covering, accessories

Toyota


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 431 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 284 Views

What Next?

1 hr ago | 668 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

3 hrs ago | 2908 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

3 hrs ago | 1223 Views

State security organs on high alert

3 hrs ago | 838 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

3 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

3 hrs ago | 761 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3006 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Why I believe in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

'New dispensation', same old lies

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chamisa insists on ballot paper testing

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF supporters politicising presidential inputs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

DOP leader turns to prayer, fasting to win poll

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mugabe's ex-finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimra tightens noose on smugglers

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born officially opens UNAids 2018 Conference

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Vote wisely with country's future at heart

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mqondisi Moyo never ceases to amaze

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

HIV vaccine test trial on cards for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Battle line drawn - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Whoever wins Bulilima West constituency must push development in education

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Chamisa violating Electoral Act, Peace Pledge'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

We are prepared for vigils this week, MDC Alliance official

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

'MDC will win rigged elections hands down,' insist Chamisa - come 30th wailing and gnashing of teeth

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Police to deploy 71 000 officers during polls

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

2018 Election: How to avoid a fist fight

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe characterised by too much freedom, diplomats declare

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF leading by example, claims SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabweans top SA tourist arrivals

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bosso close in on Division One striker

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Modi plans $100 000 revolving fund

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Police ban Chamisa demo

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow abuse of political freedom

4 hrs ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days