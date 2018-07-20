No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Frazer Muzondo

The prevalence of voter intimidation, harassment, threats and coercion in Zimbabwe is a major cause for concern in our quest for a free, fair and credible election.Article 20(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights stipulates that everyone has a right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association. Furthermore, article 20(2) states that no one may be compelled to belong to an association.Zimbabwe is a member of the United Nations and a signatory of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which guarantees every Zimbabwean the right to freedom and association.What we are seeing in Zimbabwe right now where rural voters, teachers, school children are all forced to attend Zanu PF rallies is a flagrant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which Zimbabwe has committed to uphold.It is now incumbent upon SADC, AU and the United Nations to spell out clearly to both the Government of Zimbabwe and Zanu PF the consequences of violating the fundamental freedoms which are guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.Even though President Mnangagwa promised a free, fair and peaceful election, he is well known for indicating left and turning right.We are certainly heading for a sham election and it is time for SADC, AU and United Nations to come out and ensure that the will of the people of Zimbabwe is expressed without fear, intimidation, harassment or coercion.Frazer MuzondoROHR ZIM/ MDC UK.