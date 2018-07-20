Chamisa to hold 'Crossover To Victory Rally' two days before election

News / National

by Mafu Sithabile

Biggest opposition MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa is set to hold his last campaign trail rally dubbed "The Crossover To Victory Rally" at Freedom Square in Harare on 28 July 2018.Tomorrow Chamisa will be in Norton, Mashonaland West before heading to Chitungwiza on 26 July at Chibuku Stadium. On 27 July Chamisa will address a rally at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura North in Mashonaland Central.Chamisa would have held more than 70 rallies since he began the campaign trail for 2018 elections slated for next Monday.