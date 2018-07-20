Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Border jumper killed by hippopotamus

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A 43-YEAR-OLD woman has been found dead near an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River in Beitbridge amid fears that she was killed by a hippopotamus.

The woman from Chitungwiza was found by police officers patrolling the area at around 4AM on Monday. Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He said the woman was identified as Nosiza Sibanda and her relatives have been notified.

"I can confirm that a 43-year-old woman was found dead along Limpopo River yesterday morning. It is suspected that a hippopotamus killed her while she was trying to illegally cross over to neighbouring South Africa," said Insp Ndebele.

He said the woman was travelling from Harare where she was staying.

"Police officers discovered her body next to the bridge yesterday at around 4AM while doing patrols and no foul play is suspected," Insp Ndebele said.

He said it is better for people to raise $53 to get a passport than risk their lives crossing the border at illegal points.

"We have always encouraged people to use proper channels as passports cost only $53. They would rather use passports than resort to illegal border jumping," Insp Ndebele said.

He said there are crimes that take place at illegal crossing points in Beitbridge which members of the public should be wary of.

"People are always robbed or even raped and we wish to warn people to stop putting their lives at risk," said Insp Ndebele.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chroncile

Comments

4 room house pumula south

Shared student accommodation

2003 nissan vanette

House to rent- bulawayo

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation

Shoe covering, accessories

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

7 mins ago | 11 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

34 mins ago | 561 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

37 mins ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

44 mins ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

48 mins ago | 249 Views

Mzembi has cancer

49 mins ago | 588 Views

Koffi Olomide jets in early

60 mins ago | 286 Views

Ex evicts dead hubby

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Is Mnangagwa about to end whites' hell?

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zinara 'prioritising VIP roads in Harare'

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

17,5% civil servants allowance not one-off payment

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF drags rebels to court

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zec's voting booths decision hailed

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa overwhelmed by calls to open projects

5 hrs ago | 1585 Views

PHOTO: They demand a Free and Fair one

5 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Expect an ED win; Pray for peace

5 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Zimbabwe Election 2018 Predictive Model-It's not even close!

5 hrs ago | 2035 Views

WATCH: Riot police block Mthwakazi rally at City Hall

5 hrs ago | 1861 Views

'We can't boycott our victory,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3447 Views

'Grace Mugabe supporters still active in Zanu-PF,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3307 Views

Headmaster's isiNdebele ban unfortunate

6 hrs ago | 2287 Views

We will not boycott elections, July 30 will be our independence - Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Zimbabwe Rhodesia Parliament Deputy Speaker dies

6 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Chamisa to hold 'Crossover To Victory Rally' two days before election

8 hrs ago | 4714 Views

Chihota praise coup-changed ED for president - warning, he IS rigging these elections, a skunk soaked in Channel 5

8 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Chamisa calls for colonialism

8 hrs ago | 2414 Views

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1548 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1007 Views

What Next?

9 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

11 hrs ago | 5452 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

11 hrs ago | 2084 Views

State security organs on high alert

11 hrs ago | 1310 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

11 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

11 hrs ago | 1061 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

11 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

11 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 8375 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

11 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

11 hrs ago | 925 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

11 hrs ago | 388 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

11 hrs ago | 474 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

11 hrs ago | 394 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days