Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Riot police block Mthwakazi rally at City Hall

by Social media
5 hrs ago | Views
Riot police have blocked MRP rally at City Hall





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Social media
More on: #Mthwakazi, #MRP, #Riot

Comments

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

1994 isuzu truck

Looking for house to rent

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Razor wire supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Looking for house to rent low density

Shared student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

19 mins ago | 70 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

45 mins ago | 772 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

48 mins ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

56 mins ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

59 mins ago | 289 Views

Mzembi has cancer

1 hr ago | 707 Views

Koffi Olomide jets in early

1 hr ago | 340 Views

Ex evicts dead hubby

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Is Mnangagwa about to end whites' hell?

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zinara 'prioritising VIP roads in Harare'

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

17,5% civil servants allowance not one-off payment

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF drags rebels to court

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zec's voting booths decision hailed

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mnangagwa overwhelmed by calls to open projects

5 hrs ago | 1615 Views

PHOTO: They demand a Free and Fair one

5 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Expect an ED win; Pray for peace

5 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Zimbabwe Election 2018 Predictive Model-It's not even close!

5 hrs ago | 2058 Views

'We can't boycott our victory,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3473 Views

'Grace Mugabe supporters still active in Zanu-PF,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3338 Views

Headmaster's isiNdebele ban unfortunate

6 hrs ago | 2312 Views

We will not boycott elections, July 30 will be our independence - Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Border jumper killed by hippopotamus

7 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Zimbabwe Rhodesia Parliament Deputy Speaker dies

7 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Chamisa to hold 'Crossover To Victory Rally' two days before election

8 hrs ago | 4765 Views

Chihota praise coup-changed ED for president - warning, he IS rigging these elections, a skunk soaked in Channel 5

8 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Chamisa calls for colonialism

8 hrs ago | 2416 Views

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1553 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1008 Views

What Next?

10 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

10 hrs ago | 397 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

11 hrs ago | 5478 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

11 hrs ago | 2089 Views

State security organs on high alert

11 hrs ago | 1311 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

11 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

11 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

11 hrs ago | 1075 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 8443 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

11 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

11 hrs ago | 929 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

11 hrs ago | 684 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

11 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

11 hrs ago | 474 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

11 hrs ago | 395 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days