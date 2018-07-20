Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: They demand a Free and Fair one

by Social media
5 hrs ago | Views
Free and Fair


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Social media
More on: #Free, #Fair, #Election

Comments

Electric fence supply & installation

1994 isuzu truck

Looking for house to rent low density

Shared student accommodation

Toyota

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

2006 isuzu elf

Stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

6 mins ago | 6 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

32 mins ago | 530 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

35 mins ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

43 mins ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

47 mins ago | 242 Views

Mzembi has cancer

48 mins ago | 569 Views

Koffi Olomide jets in early

58 mins ago | 278 Views

Ex evicts dead hubby

59 mins ago | 376 Views

Is Mnangagwa about to end whites' hell?

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zinara 'prioritising VIP roads in Harare'

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

17,5% civil servants allowance not one-off payment

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF drags rebels to court

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zec's voting booths decision hailed

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa overwhelmed by calls to open projects

5 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Expect an ED win; Pray for peace

5 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Zimbabwe Election 2018 Predictive Model-It's not even close!

5 hrs ago | 2034 Views

WATCH: Riot police block Mthwakazi rally at City Hall

5 hrs ago | 1858 Views

'We can't boycott our victory,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3446 Views

'Grace Mugabe supporters still active in Zanu-PF,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Headmaster's isiNdebele ban unfortunate

6 hrs ago | 2286 Views

We will not boycott elections, July 30 will be our independence - Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Border jumper killed by hippopotamus

6 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zimbabwe Rhodesia Parliament Deputy Speaker dies

6 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Chamisa to hold 'Crossover To Victory Rally' two days before election

8 hrs ago | 4709 Views

Chihota praise coup-changed ED for president - warning, he IS rigging these elections, a skunk soaked in Channel 5

8 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Chamisa calls for colonialism

8 hrs ago | 2414 Views

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1547 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1007 Views

What Next?

9 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

11 hrs ago | 5447 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

11 hrs ago | 2082 Views

State security organs on high alert

11 hrs ago | 1310 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

11 hrs ago | 3439 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

11 hrs ago | 1061 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

11 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

11 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 8362 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

11 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

11 hrs ago | 924 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

11 hrs ago | 388 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

11 hrs ago | 474 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

11 hrs ago | 394 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days