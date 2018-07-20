Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex evicts dead hubby

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MOURNERS were forced to conduct a burial service in a field after the deceased's former wife forced them out of her house.

The incident took place at Mangwena village under chief Svosve in Wedza where the deceased Dominic Makoreke's body spent the night outside as his ex-wife only identified as Betty refused to accommodate mourners in her only hut demanding a fine.

One of the mourners told H-Metro that mourners were forced to make a temporary shelter to cover the coffin since it was raining.

"We have learnt a lesson that we must build homes because what we have experienced here is unbearable," said the mourner.

"We were forced to find ways to protect the coffin since it was raining and all mourners were humiliated as we looked helpless outside the hut," added the mourner.

Village head Jomaya Albert Mangwena confirmed the incident saying it is against their traditional custom.

"Hatisati tambozviona kuti mufi anochemerwa panze apa mvura yanga ichinaya mudzimai wake mukuru waakaramba arambidza mutumbi kupinda mumba make," said Mangwena.

"She was divorced sometime back and the deceased married another wife and they failed to build another house since they were using the hut left by the divorced wife.

"Family members failed to raise money wanted by Betty as fine forcing mourners to set a temporary shelter outside to put the coffin and this is against our traditional custom.

"Burial is going ahead today (yesterday) and there was nothing we could do since our culture does not allow neighbours to accommodate the deceased in their houses," said Mangwena.

Dominic died on Sunday and was buried yesterday in Mangwena village.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Evict, #Hubby, #Dead

Comments

House to rent- bulawayo

2006 isuzu elf

4 room house pumula south

Stands

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

1994 isuzu truck

Shared student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

12 mins ago | 27 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

39 mins ago | 660 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

41 mins ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

49 mins ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

53 mins ago | 266 Views

Mzembi has cancer

54 mins ago | 643 Views

Koffi Olomide jets in early

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Is Mnangagwa about to end whites' hell?

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zinara 'prioritising VIP roads in Harare'

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

17,5% civil servants allowance not one-off payment

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF drags rebels to court

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zec's voting booths decision hailed

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa overwhelmed by calls to open projects

5 hrs ago | 1598 Views

PHOTO: They demand a Free and Fair one

5 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Expect an ED win; Pray for peace

5 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Zimbabwe Election 2018 Predictive Model-It's not even close!

5 hrs ago | 2044 Views

WATCH: Riot police block Mthwakazi rally at City Hall

5 hrs ago | 1871 Views

'We can't boycott our victory,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3458 Views

'Grace Mugabe supporters still active in Zanu-PF,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Headmaster's isiNdebele ban unfortunate

6 hrs ago | 2299 Views

We will not boycott elections, July 30 will be our independence - Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Border jumper killed by hippopotamus

6 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zimbabwe Rhodesia Parliament Deputy Speaker dies

7 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Chamisa to hold 'Crossover To Victory Rally' two days before election

8 hrs ago | 4739 Views

Chihota praise coup-changed ED for president - warning, he IS rigging these elections, a skunk soaked in Channel 5

8 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Chamisa calls for colonialism

8 hrs ago | 2414 Views

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1551 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1007 Views

What Next?

9 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

11 hrs ago | 5464 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

11 hrs ago | 2085 Views

State security organs on high alert

11 hrs ago | 1311 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

11 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

11 hrs ago | 1062 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

11 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

11 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 8408 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

11 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

11 hrs ago | 926 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

11 hrs ago | 682 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

11 hrs ago | 474 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

11 hrs ago | 394 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days